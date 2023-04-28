Road Dogg Gives His Take On WWE’s Working Relationship With Saudi Arabia

WWE working with Saudi Arabia generates a wide range of reactions from those involved and fans alike.

During the latest installment of his “Oh You Didn’t Know?” podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and longtime backstage producer for the company, “Road Dogg” Brian James sounded off on the controversial working relationship between WWE and Saudi Arabia.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On whether the business relationship is controversial: “It is a big deal and it’s a savvy business deal and I think it’s savvy for all involved. Is it controversial? I don’t know. That’s not what we’re talking about. We’re not talking about that. We’re going over there to put on a show and bring smiles to people’s faces.”

On how certain parts of the world are not as progressed as others: “This probably wasn’t as big a deal to me as it was to women and I’m saying that as a 53-year-old man who’s been sober for 12 of those years. So I imagine women have seen this kind of thing before but it doesn’t come in my face as much as this did. We are very progressive compared to some of the world.”

