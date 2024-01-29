Road Dogg On Fans Pushing For Mustafa Ali To Challenge For The WWE Title At WrestleMania 35

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James took to an episode of his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the fans pushing for former star Mustafa Ali to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35.

Road Dogg said, “I loved him, I loved him from the get-go. And we spoke about him earlier briefly. When he and his guy started putting together some vignettes and stuff, it was so good and creative that we started utilizing them on the show. And we’re like, we share the guy’s gonna give it to us for free. We don’t have to pay for it. And, but it’s He’s a talented kid, man, and he’s a good-looking dude, and he can work his arse off. You know what I mean? And so, what’s not to love about Ali? I don’t think Daniel had his say, and Daniel had to say so in his creativity, for sure, but I never remember Daniel coming to me anyway. He may have come to another writer or something. But I feel like it was me and two other guys that made the calls, you know what I mean? So if we like the dude from the get-go like, and he’s to me, he’s like a net-perfect Intercontinental Champion. And, and that, you know, that’s just how I feel about him. And he’s a great guy to boot.”

He also talked about whether there was any talk of the match happening.

“It might have been? Yeah, it was talked about. And that’s probably what that’s probably what they’re referring to with Daniel Bryan talking about Ali and stuff. So yeah, yeah, there was talk about a storyline leading up to that. But yeah, yeah. So there was talk of that. And that’s, again, that’s probably what they were talking about.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.