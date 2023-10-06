Road Dogg Reacts To The Gunns Doing His Trademark Moves And “Suck It”

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James took to an episode of his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how AEW stars the Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) have been doing one of his trademark moves regularly in their matches and how they need to make it their own.

Road Dogg said, “You know what he [Austin] needs to do then, just make it his own. And find out what is smooth and what is not rickety, you know what I mean? I think there is something to that. I think he should have been establishing it all along and making minor tweaks as he went.”

Road Dogg also talked about the Gunns using “Suck It.”

“Why not? Not like they are stealing something. Their dad was in the god-darn thing. Not like the Bullet Club, you know what I mean, whoever [perhaps referring to ‘Too Sweet’]. I’m not throwing shade at them, everybody’s done suck it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.