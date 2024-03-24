Road Dogg Reveals Why He’s Ending His Podcast

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James took to an episode of his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including booking R-Truth and possibility of Truth becoming the World Champion.

Road Dogg said, “Here’s the thing with R-Truth. How do you book anything with R-Truth? We’ve learned you just put him in it. You just put him in the segment and it’s gold. You don’t write too much for him. You don’t give him too much direction. Every time we start putting him in anything, the conversation turns to, ‘Okay, well, does it make sense what he’s doing’, and we will all go like, ‘We’re talking about Ron Killings, right? The same guy, R-Truth’, and so you don’t try to make sense of it, man. Just have fun with it. That’s a great question and in all honesty, like, I’ve been giving that a lot of thought and I don’t know if he needs the title ever and I don’t know that you want to give it to him. I know that sounds harsh and sounds weird. Could you find a scenario? In a heartbeat you could find a scenario to put the title on him and give him a run. I just don’t know if that’s what the character is all about. I love everything about Truth and always have, but what I love about him now is when he wins a match, it’s almost like he falls into it. Like he’s not trying to do this. What we would have to do if he was gonna have a little run is legitimize him a little bit. He’d have to start actually working a little bit in my opinion, and I don’t think he could fall into it. I think he’d have to win it. Could you write him into a way of doing it? Heck, yeah, you could and it would be a huge pop when it happened right then. This is an honest statement. I don’t know if that’s big, huge business, or if it’s just a good pop right then. So that’s a legitimate question that I’d like to have more time to think about than just right now, but man, yeah, you could totally put the title on him.”

On how this will be the last episode of his podcast:

“This is going to be the last podcast that we do. I’ve thought long and hard about this. I have thought about it a great deal. I’ve gained more responsibilities at my day job and so I’m going to have to put the microphone down.”

“I appreciate everybody’s understanding. It is about personal growth, and hopefully, you know, putting something away this time for me and my wife’s future and maybe my children and grandchildren too.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.