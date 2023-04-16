Road Dogg Says Cody Rhodes Hasn’t Faced Any Adversity Since Returning To WWE

Road Dogg Brian James sounded off on the reaction to Cody Rhodes coming up short against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania on the latest edition of his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On the criticism that the American Nightmare should have dethroned the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania: “The argument is a legitimate one to go back now that history has told that story and go, ‘Okay. Should he have got it then? Should he won it then?’ Like, man, I don’t think that’s smart business. I think that’s great booking if you’re a fan, but I don’t think it’s smart business. If you tell the story and go, ‘The end,’ close the book. Then, ‘Okay, now we got to start over,’ I just feel like this was just a chapter closing.”

On how despite all of his successes he did not face any adversity since returning to WWE: “He came in, and this has been said by some people that speak about wrestling that kinda know what they’re talking about, he came in, and he had no adversity. He went right through the Rumble, right through everybody, and right to the champion. So the argument could be made, ‘Man if you just give it to him now, did he earn it?’ Yes, he has over the extension of his career, for sure, if you can tell that whole story, and they have tried to tell that whole story as much as they could if you see in the promos, they talk a lot about what all he’s done because that’s a really cool part of his story is what he has accomplished in this industry. By himself, you know what I mean? Like, I mean, yes, he’s had some help. Yes, his father was a wrestler, his brother, all that. Man, he came in and changed the game a little bit, and kudos to him for that.”

On Cody Rhodes being a true entrepreneur in the world of pro wrestling: “So really, it’s a bigger picture conversation. Whether he has the title around his waist right now or not, let’s just stop and think about what Cody’s done and accomplished from a human standpoint. Holy mackerel, this dude’s an entrepreneur in the industry of sports entertainment, and that has never existed before.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.