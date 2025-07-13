Rob Van Dam Names Jerry Lynn As His Favorite ECW Opponent

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) appeared on an episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, where he discussed various topics, including his favorite ECW match.

RVD said, “Well, I’m going to have to say Jerry Lynn. But it’s not easy because I liked a lot of my matches, and a lot of my matches with Sabu, I would put up there with it. But the matches with Jerry Lynn pushed both of us, made us better ourselves in a different way than my matches with Sabu.”

On his matches with Lynn:

“With Jerry, I felt like we were both getting better each time we’d wrestle each other, just because we would remember what the other person was going to do. You know, like, ‘Last time I tried this leg sweep, I know he jumped over it. So this time I’m going to go to throw that leg sweep and when he jumps, I’m going to throw a f***ing high kick instead.’ And it was just like the whole time, I just felt like we both were bettering ourselves to meet the level of the rising f***ing competition.”

