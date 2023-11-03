Rob Van Dam On Jade Cargill: “She Looks Like Money To Me”

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently took to an episode of his “One of a Kind” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how Jade Cargill.

RVD said, “I think she looks like money to me. She looks great. She looks marketable. Skilled. I’m not surprised that WWE would want to pick her up and I don’t see what would be keeping her from being a huge star. She’s very magnetic and it’s cool to look at her. So in a different way, even like, say, Chyna years ago, or whatever, because she’s different, you know, and she’s more feminine and there’s like a sexiness to her, but she also looks badass. stuff. Incredibly fit. I saw the match where she wrestled with Shaq. I don’t know if that was their very first, but I could tell that she definitely had the potential to have somebody show her the right way.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.