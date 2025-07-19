Rob Van Dam Provides Update On Injury Recovery

ECW legend and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has shared a candid update on his health, confirming that he is still in the recovery phase after breaking both of his heels earlier this year.

Speaking on his 1 of a Kind podcast, RVD revealed that the serious injury is the only reason he hasn’t been active in the ring.

“I’m not wrestling at the OWA shows or anywhere yet, because my feet are still healing up. And that’s the only reason… I just started to walk… I’m good. I am walking good now and stuff. So that’s cool.”

While he has begun walking again, Van Dam admitted that he’s still experiencing pain and limited mobility—especially when sober. In a brutally honest moment, RVD explained that alcohol helps him move more freely, even though it might sound strange to some.

“For me, when I drink, I walk so much better. I walk like normal, like I feel like I don’t even have a limp or anything… when I’m not medicated at all, then I walk kind of slow. I feel the pain, kind of like a penguin with little, tiny steps… But man, you know, medication has its purpose.”

Despite the setback, RVD remains optimistic and seems to be making progress toward a full recovery. There is currently no official timeline for his in-ring return.