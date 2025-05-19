Rob Van Dam Shares Advice He Received From Sabu

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently appeared on his podcast “1 Of A Kind,” where he discussed various topics, including the advice he received from Sabu.

RVD said, “‘The girls are the boys, don’t f**k the boys.’ That was some of the best advice to answer your question. Sabu said, ‘Don’t f**k the boys, and the girls are the boys.’ And so first off, when I met Katie, she didn’t have to hear years of rumors of me getting with everybody in the business, like a lot of the guys and girls have. That’s a recipe for disaster. Because I was faithful even to the wrong person, because I believe that was a good moral — and anyway, and I didn’t try to the other boys and then.”

On whether he was supposed to be involved in Sabu’s retirement match:

“Never talked about it. We’d have to visit an alternate universe where I didn’t break my feet, and see what would happen. I wish I would have went now, but — we were talking about last night, and I wish I would have went. But I don’t regret it in the way that — of course, given the circumstances, I was not going to go anywhere I didn’t have to go being rolled around in a wheelchair, especially at a wrestling show, and have all the fans see me being wheeled around more than I had to. I’m at the mercy of her [Katie] pushing it, I can’t walk. So because of that — otherwise I would have at least gone and I watched it. And then there’s just no telling if I were to [have been involved] —- there’s just no knowing.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)