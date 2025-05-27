Rob Van Dam Shares Emotional Details About Sabu’s Final Days

During a recent episode of his “1 of a Kind” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam opened up about the heartbreaking final days of his longtime friend and legendary ECW icon, Sabu. The wrestling world was rocked by the news of Sabu’s sudden passing, and Van Dam’s reflections offer a poignant glimpse into the events leading up to it.

RVD revealed that Sabu had just returned from a trip to Philadelphia shortly before his death. “The day he got back from Philly, he got back Friday or Saturday, the day before his death,” Van Dam explained. “He said he wasn’t feeling well and he couldn’t hear out of his ear. The kids were talking to him and he couldn’t hear. He said that he thinks he should go to the hospital. For Sabu to say he should go to the hospital, that wasn’t something that I thought he was even capable of saying. He knew something was going on.”

The two had recently worked on a documentary together, and Van Dam hinted that Sabu may have sensed something was wrong. “In the documentary, we have up to before he goes to Philly, but there’s some things in there he talks about where he seems like he knew something was going on,” RVD said.

Unfortunately, plans to visit the hospital were postponed. “They were going to go to the grocery store and then the hospital. After the grocery store, they changed their mind and they went home, and then Sabu passed,” Van Dam recounted.

RVD also mentioned a potential infection and other health complications that may have played a role in Sabu’s passing. “He had some kind of infection under his tongue. There’s all kinds of things leading up to it that likely played a role in his health even though it could have been a pure accident of a bad combination of medicines or something that finally did him in, but that’s speculation.”

As fans continue to mourn the loss of one of wrestling’s most fearless and innovative performers, Van Dam’s heartfelt recollections shine a light on Sabu’s final moments and the quiet struggles he faced.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)