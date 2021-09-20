Rob Van Dam Speaks Out On His “Plane Ride from Hell” Comments

Rob Van Dam was interviewed for the Dark Side of the Ring episode about the WWE “Plane Ride from Hell” controversy. RVD responded to a few fans in regards to his comments on the show about the wrestling culture during his time as an active wrestler:

I better watch this episode.

Sadly though, yes it was when I broke in. https://t.co/l2aWZ6xNTR — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 17, 2021

No, of course not, but I definitely was on the receiving end of a gimmicked beverage more than once. ☹️ https://t.co/u61NaTOoBH — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 18, 2021