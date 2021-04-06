Rob Van Dam Talks About His Working Relationship With Vince McMahon

During an appearance on The Angle Podcast, Rob Van Dam talked about his working relationship with Vince McMahon…

“I’m in with Vince. As long as Vince loves me, there’s nothing that I want from them so it’s not a problem. I keep up with Vince enough. I have a relationship with Vince in my own mind because I respect him and I’m so glad to know him and he’s alive and he’s a treasure. When I was there, I wasn’t mature enough to handle a relationship like that. It was like trying to talk to somebody that spoke a different language. He’s intimidating and also, what am I going to talk about? I’m trying to go to my car and smoke a joint and he wants to know what I think about working a program with so and so.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)