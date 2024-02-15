Rob Van Dam Wants To Be Mick Foley’s Final Opponent

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently took to an episode of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he wants to be fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s final opponent after Foley revealed he wants to have one more Death Match as he reaches the age of 60 this year.

RVD said, “I think I saw the headline, you know, something like that, and heard a little inside chatter on it. My first thought was, ‘Dude, that should be me.’ That’d be a huge draw because we have never wrestled each other and we’re both, you know, kings of hardcore.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to SEScoops for transcribing the above quotes)