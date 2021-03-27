Robert Roode Speaks Out On His Theme Music Changing

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Robert Roode commented on being teamed up with Dolph Ziggler and his “Glorious” entrance music being changed.

“Well actually it was a Paul Heyman idea, to be honest with you that… I can speak for myself, that during that time period, I wasn’t really doing much. You know? I was on the live events and I was coming to TV, but sometimes I’d do Main Event. You know, the Main Event tapings. Sometimes I get sprinkled in on RAW doing something, but a lot of times I wasn’t doing much. And at the time, Paul had an idea to put Dolph and I together and he thought we’d be a great tag team.”

“Being an old school guy, if we’re going to be a team, I wanted to be presented as a team and for the longest time, I would still wear my robe with the glorious stuff on it and he would wear his stuff. And so we kind of took a little bit of both and kind of meshed it together. As well as our music, as you can tell now, we have the same music. So it’s taken a little while, but now we are a team. We’re being presented as a team. I mean, that song will always be around, right? If anything ever happens, you know, I can always go back to it. But like I said, as an old school guy and a tag team fan, you know, I want to be presented as a team and so did Dolph. If we’re going to be a team, let’s truly be a team. And the music was one of those things that had to change.”

You can check out the full interview below: