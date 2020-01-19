Rocky Johnson’s Cause of Death Revealed

In a video published to Instagram, The Rock commented on the death of his father Rocky Johnson and what caused Johnson’s death:

“My heart is so full of gratitude, deep in my bones, in my constitution, my wiring, my heart, and my mana for the outpouring of love. The support, the well wishes, and condolences you have sent me and my family during this time, you have lifted my spirits in ways that I hope you can imagine.”

“As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago, I lost him just like that. Didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to him. I would give anything right now to give him a big ol’ hug and big ol’ kiss before he crossed over. To say, ‘Thank you, I love you, and I respect you.’ But I didn’t get a chance to say that, but such is life.”

“A lot of you wanted to know what happened to my dad. He had not been feeling well. Been battling a cold, an infection. On Tuesday he had a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blot clot in the leg, a big ol’ blood clot. It broke free, traveled up his body and went right to his lung. It clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack. According to the medical examiner who performed the autopsy, it was clear, very evident of what had happened. My question was, ‘Was he in pain? Did he go quick? Was it drawn out?’ He said, ‘He went fast. He went quick.’”