Roderick Strong Comments On His Life In Quarantine With Wife Marina Shafir

Roderick Strong posted the following photo and caption to his Instagram account, discussing his life in quarantine. He said,

“This is an example of how our taking pictures together goes down especially after training… this #quaratinelife has given me such a great opportunity to spend more quality time with my family than I could imagine! A big plus is that we have been able to dedicate more time to BJJ, learning from my badass beast of a wife has been so much fun!”