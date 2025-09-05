ROH On YouTube Episode 2 Results – September 5, 2025

ROH
ROH

ROH On YouTube Episode 2 Results – September 5, 2025

6 Man Tag Team Match
The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) & AR Fox defeated The Frat House (Griff Garrison, Preston Vance & Cole Karter) via 450 Splash on Karter

Tag Team Match
The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) defeated Spanish Announce Project (Serpentico & Angelico) via Pinfall on Serpentico

Pure Rules Match
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rachel Ellering via Venus De Milo

Pure Rules Match
Trish Adora defeated Ashley Vox via Double Hammerlock

Johnny TV defeated Alex Zayne via Pinfall

The Beast Mortos defeated Jordan Oliver via Destination Hellhole

Tag Team Match
The Don Callis Family (Lance Archer & Hechicero) defeated Beef & LSG via Powerbomb on LSG

Pure Rules Match
Josh Woods defeated Matt Mako via Anarchist’s Suplex

Hologram defeated Aaron Solo via Airplane Bomb

Proving Ground Match
AEW World Tag Team Champion & ROH World Champion Bandido defeated Lee Johnson via X Knee

