ROH On YouTube Episode 2 Results – September 5, 2025
6 Man Tag Team Match
The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) & AR Fox defeated The Frat House (Griff Garrison, Preston Vance & Cole Karter) via 450 Splash on Karter
Tag Team Match
The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) defeated Spanish Announce Project (Serpentico & Angelico) via Pinfall on Serpentico
Pure Rules Match
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rachel Ellering via Venus De Milo
Pure Rules Match
Trish Adora defeated Ashley Vox via Double Hammerlock
Johnny TV defeated Alex Zayne via Pinfall
The Beast Mortos defeated Jordan Oliver via Destination Hellhole
Tag Team Match
The Don Callis Family (Lance Archer & Hechicero) defeated Beef & LSG via Powerbomb on LSG
Pure Rules Match
Josh Woods defeated Matt Mako via Anarchist’s Suplex
Hologram defeated Aaron Solo via Airplane Bomb
Proving Ground Match
AEW World Tag Team Champion & ROH World Champion Bandido defeated Lee Johnson via X Knee