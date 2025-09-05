ROH On YouTube Episode 2 Results – September 5, 2025

6 Man Tag Team Match

The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) & AR Fox defeated The Frat House (Griff Garrison, Preston Vance & Cole Karter) via 450 Splash on Karter

Tag Team Match

The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) defeated Spanish Announce Project (Serpentico & Angelico) via Pinfall on Serpentico

Pure Rules Match

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rachel Ellering via Venus De Milo

Pure Rules Match

Trish Adora defeated Ashley Vox via Double Hammerlock

Johnny TV defeated Alex Zayne via Pinfall

The Beast Mortos defeated Jordan Oliver via Destination Hellhole

Tag Team Match

The Don Callis Family (Lance Archer & Hechicero) defeated Beef & LSG via Powerbomb on LSG

Pure Rules Match

Josh Woods defeated Matt Mako via Anarchist’s Suplex

Hologram defeated Aaron Solo via Airplane Bomb

Proving Ground Match

AEW World Tag Team Champion & ROH World Champion Bandido defeated Lee Johnson via X Knee