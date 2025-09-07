ROH Veteran Working Backstage In TNA Wrestling

According to Fightful Select, ROH veteran Will Ferrera has been working backstage at TNA Wrestling during the company’s television tapings over the past few months.

The report reveals that Ferrera was on a trial run as an associate producer but performed well enough to be officially hired.

Ferrera, who still wrestles occasionally, was welcomed by the TNA staff, as several wrestlers on the roster have worked with him in the past.

He previously wrestled for TNA last year in a match against Jonathan Gresham and made a recent appearance at MCW in July. However, he has significantly reduced his wrestling engagements lately.