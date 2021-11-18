Roman Reigns Addresses Rumor That The Rock Will Be At Survivor Series

Earlier in 2021, there was a rumor that The Rock would be appearing at the 2021 Survivor Series PPV to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut. Fans are still speculating that The Rock could make a surprise appearance at the event.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed the rumors…

“These are rumors you say? I have not heard these rumors and I would think I’m closer than anybody at this point. That’s not what I heard, but I also debuted at Survivor Series as well, so there’s a nice little tie-in there.”

Reigns added that he would fight The Rock but doesn’t know if The Rock wants to do a match.