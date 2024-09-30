Roman Reigns Advertised For The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns, one of WWE’s biggest stars, has more dates announced.

Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will face Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood on Saturday. WWE has confirmed Reigns for the following SmackDown dates:

– October 11 in Greenville, South Carolina

– October 18 in Columbia, South Carolina

– October 25 in Brooklyn, New York

– November 8 in Buffalo, New York

– November 15 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

– November 22 in Salt Lake City, Utah

Reigns has been advertised for the Survivor Series event on November 30 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. He is likely to work the WarGames match. He is also likely to be at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

WWE announced today that tickets for the Royal Rumble 2025, which will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, will go on sale Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster.com.

The first promotional material for the event, shown below, features Reigns alongside CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley.