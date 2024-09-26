Roman Reigns Announced For Six Upcoming Episodes Of WWE SmackDown

Top WWE star “The OTC” Roman Reigns made his highly-anticipated return at the 2024 SummerSlam PLE and was taken out by “The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline two weeks later. Reigns then returned to WWE TV after two weeks and has since been appearing on SmackDown on a regular basis.

The company recently announced that Reigns will be appearing on six upcoming episodes of SmackDown in October and November.

You can check out the list of dates below:

* October 11, 2024: Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, South Carolina

* October 18, 2024: Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, South Carolina

* October 25, 2024: Barclays Center – Brooklyn, New York

* November 8, 2024: KeyBank Center – Buffalo, New York

* November 15, 2024: The Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

* November 22, 2024: Delta Center – Salt Lake City, Utah