Roman Reigns Believes Jason Momoa Could Thrive In WWE

WWE superstar Roman Reigns appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss various topics, including his interaction with Jason Momoa at The Game Awards.

Reigns said, “Oh, he’s the man, unfortunately, he wasn’t down in Sydney where we were shooting, and when I finally saw him at the awards show that we presented at, you could tell he had the FOMO. Like, he had just been missing out. You know what I mean? And he’s just such a nice dude, a good brother. And he brought this crazy energy. Guinness in hand. Once we knocked it out, it was just a good time to hang.”

On whether Momoa could succeed in WWE:

“When I’m done, Jason, it’s all yours. I think he would be great, to be honest. He’s got, obviously, all the tools, physically. He has a great charisma about him. If you’ve been around him yeah and he’s eccentric. He’s a little bit different. So I think he would fit in good with us, for sure.”

You can check out Reigns’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)