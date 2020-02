In an interview with WWE Now India, Roman Reigns was asked about possibly having one more match with John Cena:

“I’d love it, you know, I think it’s really shown, over the past year or so, just how good John is, and just what having his presence does for our show. I really enjoyed the time that I spent in the ring with him and if you can’t learn from someone like John, then shame on you.”

“If you ever want some again, John Boy, here we go.”