Roman Reigns Confirmed For Fanatics Fest 2026

Pro Wrestling graphic designer Sbake recently took to his Twitter (X) account to announce that the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, will be appearing at the 2026 Fanatics Fest on Saturday, July 18th.

Reigns is the latest star confirmed for the festival, which will take place from Thursday, July 16th, to Sunday, July 19th, at the Javits Center in New York City.

He joins a lineup of WWE guests that includes John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, Danhausen, Penta, Alexa Bliss, Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu, Oba Femi, Charlotte Flair, Joe Hendry, and many more.

Although Reigns was not on WWE RAW this past Monday, he has been announced for next week’s episode of RAW in Baltimore, Maryland.