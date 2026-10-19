Roman Reigns Explains Why Nepotism Doesn’t Guarantee Success In WWE

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns appeared on Club Shay Shay to discuss various topics, including nepotism in wrestling.

Reigns said, “I mean, it’s like anything. Nepotism is funny. It’s a funny case, because the door opens for you. But what are you going to do when you get in the room? Are you going to just be one of those guys in the corner blending in, or you going to take over the room. So yeah. I mean, we do have the advantage. But nowadays in this — I mean, if you told me 20 years ago to 40 years ago, we definitely have the advantage, because we know about Fight Club. Nobody knew about Fight Club back then, you know? There was a mystique around the business. Not everybody — if you tried to get in, they beat you up for real. That way you’d be like, ‘No, I don’t want to do this.’ Because they don’t want everybody in the business; we don’t want to share our secrets. Now, all you got to do is like go on Instagram, you know what I mean? Like, follow WWE, you can get a try out tomorrow. So it’s just a little bit different nowadays.”

On why Samoans make such good professional wrestlers:

“That’s a good [question]. I was about to say, it feels like athletically, I — and I say this too. And I feel like over the years, it’s gotten a little like ridiculous, it’s almost like a lie. But I heard back when I was younger, 40% of Polynesian males make it professionally in athletics, one way or the other. Whether it’s rugby or football. So I mean, the athletic background and that base is there. I mean, we’re just we’re big humans that can move. If you sprinkle in a little bit of storytelling, a little bit of charisma, a little bit of public speaking, and you have us.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.