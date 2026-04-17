Roman Reigns Has Sights Set On Future Showdown With Oba Femi In WWE

Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN First Take on Friday morning to promote WrestleMania 42.

The following are some of the highlights.

On who else he’d like to share the ring with from the talent scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 42: “Oba Femi, no doubt.”

On Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans and Carmelo Hayes: “There’s a lot of great young talent. I really like what I’m seeing from Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Carmelo Anthony, no, Carmelo Hayes, sorry, excuse me. And he’s been up for a little while. He’s had a different route than the other guys. So, I’ve really liked the resiliency that he’s shown and he’s torn it up on Smackdown for a while now. So I’m looking for big things from him, too.”

Check out the complete interview below.