Roman Reigns Issues Statement On The Death Of His Father Sika Anoa’i

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sika Anoa’i, the father of Roman Reigns and a WWE Hall of Famer, died on Tuesday at the age of 79. Reigns released the following statement via Twitter/X:

“My family and I thank everyone for the outpouring of support in the name of my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i, who will forever be remembered as one half of The Wild Samoans tag team. My father had a profound impact on my entire family and we are forever grateful for the foundation he built for us. There’s no way to fill the void left by his passing but my sisters and I will do our best to represent him and his legacy.

Rest in Power, Dad. We love you.”