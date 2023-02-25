Roman Reigns Makes History With WWE 2K23 Rating

With WWE 2K23 due out in less than a month, 2K Games has begun to reveal superstar ratings.

Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, John Cena, and others are among them.

Lynch is the highest-rated woman in WWE video game history, with a 96 overall, while Reigns is the highest-ranked star in the game, with a 99 overall. Reigns’ 99 overall rating makes him the highest-rated star in the franchise’s history. In WWE Smackdown vs. Raw 2011, The Undertaker had a rating of 98 overall.

With his Universal Championship reign lasting over 900 days, Reigns has earned this rating.

The game will be available on March 17th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC in standard, Cross-Gen, Deluxe, and Icon Editions.

Reigns’ entrance on the game can be seen below: