Roman Reigns Pulled From Promotional Graphics For WWE SmackDown

WWE recently released several new graphics to promote their weekly episode of Friday Night SmackDown, but former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, who was one of the main talents on the graphics, is no longer featured.

Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40 night two this past April and has been involved in a rivalry with “The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline since.

You can check out the post below.