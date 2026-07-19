Roman Reigns Reveals The Hardest Part Of Becoming A WWE Superstar

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, also known as “The OTC,” spoke with Shannon Sharpe, Chad Ochocinco, and Joe Johnson during Nightcap at Fanatics Fest 2026 about various topics, including his transition from football to wrestling.

Reigns said, “I was a d-tackle, so you know, I would talk shit to the O-line, but not on the level of captivating the whole world, you know what I mean? So, some people have to really tap into that and figure it out. And that was that was where…for me, everything in-ring and like the physicality of it all, that was easy for me. It was the public speaking. It was the character development. It was the psychology of performance and storytelling. It was all the little micro, you know, nuances of performing arts. The athletics were easy.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)