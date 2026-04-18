Roman Reigns Says The Rock’s Success Will “Never Happen Again”

Top WWE star Roman Reigns discussed various topics with Nico Leonard, including the career trajectory of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and why replicating his success today is challenging.

Reigns said, “It would still be close to where it’s at, but you would have some missing gaps. To replace my family, and Dwayne in general, it would take a lot to fill those voids. What he’s done is unspoken. Nobody ever hit the scene like Dwayne did and was able to move on to the next thing. To be able to keep it there, that was perfect. Three or four years of perfection and then so smoothly transition to the big screen, no one will ever do that. It will never happen again. No one has ever been white hot in two years, and then two years later, now they’re the biggest box office draw. It won’t happen against because the template is different.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)