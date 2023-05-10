Roman Reigns Scheduled For WWE’s Return To Madison Square Garden

Despite the fact that Roman Reigns works a limited schedule, only appearing on television and at premium live events, “The Tribal Chief” has been added to several upcoming WWE events.

Reigns hasn’t been seen since retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Cody Rhodes in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 39 last month in Los Angeles. It was a surprise finish to many fans as Rhodes was expected to dethrone Reigns as champion, with the expectation that Reigns would go on hiatus for a few months to sell the loss.

WWE has confirmed that Reigns will return to SmackDown this Friday.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Reigns is scheduled to work the Night of Champions PLE on May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and the Money In The Bank show at the O2 Arena in London on July 1. He’s also advertised for SummerSlam on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Although WWE’s website currently does not advertise any television events following these PLEs, this will change in the coming weeks.

On July 7, WWE hosts a SmackDown event at Madison Square Garden in New York. Reigns is now being advertised alongside Bianca Belair, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Bayley, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, Sheamus, The Street Profits, and LA Knight on the MSG website.

