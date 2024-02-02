Roman Reigns Set For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defend his title against “The Viper” Randy Orton, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and “The Mega Star” LA Knight at this past Saturday night’s 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

WWE recently announced that following the successful title defense, The Tribal Chief will appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama.

There is no word yet on what Reigns will be doing on SmackDown, but he could confront his potential future opponent Cody Rhodes, who will also appear on tonight’s show.