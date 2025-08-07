Roman Reigns Set For WWE Clash In Paris

A new report from WrestleVotes has confirmed that Roman Reigns will officially be part of the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris premium live event, scheduled for later this month.

Reigns was not originally listed in promotional materials for the event, but recent speculation emerged after The Tribal Chief appeared on an updated event poster. According to WrestleVotes, the decision to include Reigns was made “rather recently”, explaining his initial absence from the marketing push.

The updated lineup now sees WWE’s biggest international star added to what is already one of the most anticipated shows on the calendar.

Amid speculation following the Clash in Paris poster release, Roman Reigns is indeed scheduled to be part of the premium live event later this month. We’re told that decision came rather recently, as Reigns wasn’t involved in early creative plans—explaining his absence from the… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 7, 2025

Clash in Paris marks WWE’s first-ever major premium live event in France, and ticket demand has been staggering. Top-tier seats are currently listed at nearly $3,900 USD, with the inclusion of Roman Reigns expected to further spike interest and sales.

Reigns’ presence at the Paris show comes amid his escalating feud with Seth Rollins and The Vision on Monday Night Raw. At SummerSlam, Reigns and Jey Uso scored a big tag team victory over two Vision members, further igniting the rivalry between the former Shield brothers.

While Reigns’ opponent for Clash in Paris has not been officially announced, it’s expected to be a key figure in this red-hot war, possibly even Rollins himself or another member of The Vision.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on the full Clash in Paris card and all the latest developments involving Roman Reigns and the WWE main event scene.