Roman Reigns Set For WWE Crown Jewel

After three weeks away from WWE television, Roman Reigns is officially set to make his return at WWE Crown Jewel on October 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H confirmed the news on Twitter by unveiling the event’s official poster, which prominently features “The Tribal Chief.”

Reigns has been absent since Clash in Paris on August 31, where he was stretchered out after a brutal post-match assault by The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. While early reports suggested his hiatus would last roughly four weeks, WWE had not locked in his comeback until now.

Interestingly, Reigns has already been in Australia filming his role as Akuma in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie, set for release on October 16, 2026. His presence in the country made Perth’s Crown Jewel a natural setting for his comeback.

The official poster for Crown Jewel also showcases top WWE stars, including Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley.

Reigns’ return adds major intrigue to the show, especially as his feud with The Vision is far from over. Fans can expect him to target Breakker and Reed for their attack in Paris, potentially setting up a massive confrontation on WWE’s international stage.