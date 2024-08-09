Roman Reigns Set For WWE SmackDown On USA Network Debut On 9/13

“The Original Tribal Chief’s” booking sheet is filling up quick since returning at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

On Friday, WWE.com began advertising Roman Reigns for another date.

The former long-reigning WWE Universal Champion is scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, as well as next week’s show.

In the latest update, Reigns is not being advertised for the September 13 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is the premiere of the weekly two-hour blue brand program on the USA Network.

Also advertised for the 9/13 show are Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Nia Jax, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa.

