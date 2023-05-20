Roman Reigns Set To Appear At WWE SuperShow In Mexico City

While Roman Reigns was initially advertised and then pulled from a WWE live event in Fayetteville, NC tomorrow night (Saturday), the WWE Undisputed World Champion will work a WWE live event in Mexico City on July 12th.

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to promote Reigns’ upcoming rare house show appearance:

Roman Reigns announced for WWE SuperShow in Mexico City this July

WWE today announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear live at the Arena CDMX, Mexico City, on Saturday, July 22.

Fans attending WWE SuperShow will see Roman Reigns make his first return to Mexico City since December 2019, appearing alongside WWE Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown including Rey Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and many more*.

Final remaining tickets and VIP packages – including Meet & Greet opportunities with WWE Superstars – are available at www.superboletos.com. For more information visit www.wwe.com.

*Talent subject to change.