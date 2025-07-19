Roman Reigns Shuts Down Baby Report: “Five And Done”

Roman Reigns has set the record straight.

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion took to his TikTok account to humorously shut down a false report claiming that he and his wife, Galina Becker, had welcomed a sixth child.

The rumor, which began circulating earlier this week and was attributed to WrestleVotes Radio, suggested Reigns was expanding his family once again. However, the “Tribal Chief” wasted no time addressing the story directly.

“They’re trying to say I was like trying to catch up to Jacob? Five and done,” Reigns joked in the video, referring to his cousin and fellow WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu, who has seven children. “I’ve done my job. I procreate.”

Reigns and Becker are parents to five children, including a daughter and two sets of twin boys. Despite his immense fame, Reigns is known for keeping his family life extremely private, rarely posting about his children or personal life on social media.

The video marks a rare public comment from Reigns on personal matters, coming just days after his return to WWE television on the July 14th episode of Monday Night Raw. After months away following his WrestleMania loss, Reigns received a thunderous ovation from the crowd upon his comeback.

He is now firmly entrenched in one of Raw’s top storylines, aligning with Jey Uso and CM Punk in an ongoing war against Seth Rollins and his newly assembled faction.

Reigns may be “five and done” at home, but he’s far from finished in the ring. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on the Tribal Chief’s resurgence.