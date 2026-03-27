Roman Reigns Takes Shot At CM Punk During Tonight Show Appearance

WWE megastar Roman Reigns has intensified his ongoing rivalry with CM Punk, delivering a pointed message to his WrestleMania 42 opponent during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

Reigns didn’t hold back, taking aim at the reigning World Heavyweight Champion while reinforcing his own star power.

“Phil, most likely you’re asleep right now,” Reigns said. “You’re probably a little confused at your old age, you’re probably wondering why is Roman there, and I’m here, at home. That’s because I’m a way bigger star than you.”

The latest remarks add another layer to what has become an increasingly personal war of words between the two WWE heavyweights. In recent weeks, Reigns has consistently targeted Punk’s age as part of his verbal attacks — a narrative that has carried over into WWE programming.

Punk, however, has embraced the criticism, referencing wrestling legend Terry Funk and leaning into the “old and crazy” persona as part of his response.

The rivalry between Reigns and Punk dates back to WrestleMania 41, where they headlined a triple threat match alongside Seth Rollins. That bout ended in controversy when Paul Heyman turned on both men, siding with Rollins and helping him secure the victory.

Earlier this year, Reigns earned his spot at WrestleMania 42 by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match. He later chose Punk as his opponent, setting the stage for a high-profile singles showdown.

WrestleMania 42 Night Two is scheduled for Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Reigns and Punk will finally collide one-on-one on WWE’s biggest stage.