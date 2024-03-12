Ronda Rousey Book Tour Schedule For April 2024

UFC Hall of Fame legend and former WWE Superstar “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey will be on the road soon.

But not for a return to the ring.

Instead, the women’s MMA pioneer and former WrestleMania main event star will be traveling the country for a book signing tour for her, “Our Fight: A Memoir” project.

Featured below is a list of dates and locations that Ronda Rousey will be appearing for book signings throughout the month of April.

RONDA ROUSEY: OUR FIGHT: A MEMOIR BOOK TOUR DATES 2024

* 4/2 – Barnes & Noble in NYC at 5 PM.* 4/3 at An Unlikely Story in Plainview, MA at 7 PM.* 4/4 at R.J. Julia Booksellers in Middletown, CT at 5 PM.* 4/6 at Wrestlecon in Philadelphia from 9 AM – 2 PM EST.* 4/7 at Thurber House in Columbus, Ohio at 6:30 PM EST.* 4/8 at Magers and Quinn Bookstore in Minneapolis at 7 PM.* 4/11 at Book Soup in West Hollywood, CA at 6 PM Pacific.* 4/12 at Barnes & Noble in Las Vegas at 6 PM.* 4/19 at Warwick’s Bookstore in La Jolla, CA at 6 PM.