Ronda Rousey Calls Pro Wrestling An “Intense Performance” And Not A Sport

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey recently appeared on Steve-O’s Wild Ride, where she talked about a number of topics including how pro wrestling is not a sport but an intense performance.

Rousey said, “It’s scripted. Mostly. There is a general idea. They are working together. I like to relate it to figure skating. Two people together creating a performance. As Shayna [Shayna Baszler] likes to say, there is no fake way to take a chairshot. You’re actually getting hit with a chair. It’s also not a competition. A lot of wrestlers and stuff will be like, ‘Wrestling is real. I got this injury or that injury.’ I’m like, okay, as a competitor in an actual sport, I’m never worried about getting injured. I’m worried about losing. That’s the most stressful part of it. Injuries are not at all what you’re thinking about. That’s not what makes it real or makes it hard. It’s the uncertainty of the outcome. When people are like, ‘it’s a real sport.’ No, it’s not a sport. It’s a very intense performance, which I have a lot of respect for, but it’s not a sport. If you’ve ever dealt with the stress and anxiety that comes with competition, you can’t take that out and call it a sport. It’s so tough. It’s very physical, but it’s not a sport.”

You can check out Rousey’s comments in the video below.



