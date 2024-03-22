Ronda Rousey “Despised” Vince McMahon By The End Of Her Time With WWE

Ronda Rousey has made it clear in a variety of ways that she does not intend to return to WWE after two separate stints there.

Rousey tweeted a few months ago about Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard, discussing McMahon’s resignation from TKO following Janel Grant’s lawsuit against him. She stated that McMahon will still have a voice in the business through longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard, who has been a strong supporter of McMahon over the years.

In her autobiography, Rousey expresses her feelings about McMahon and goes off on him. She went on to say in WWE, “There was by all accounts a casting couch culture where men backstage in powerful positions pressured female talent for sexual favors in return for airtime.”’

In a recent interview, Rousey revealed that she had to cut out the trash talk she planned to write about Prichard and former WWE executive John Laruantis in her book.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “Rousey felt that WWE was a misogynistic culture and by the time she left, despised Vince but remained friendly with Stephanie and had positive things to say about Paul Levesque.”

While she despised Vince, “she, to this day, loves [UFC President] Dana White.”