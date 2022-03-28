Ronda Rousey Match Announced For WWE RAW Apparently Not Happening

Over the weekend, it was announced via WWE’s official Facebook page that Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair would team up against Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch during tonight’s WrestleMania RAW.

However, the post was deleted and there are no other social media references to the match. On Sunday, Rousey said during a Facebook gaming stream that she won’t be on RAW:

“I’m not going to be at RAW tomorrow. I think that’s like a mistake or something. if I was going to be at Raw tomorrow, I wouldn’t be here today.”