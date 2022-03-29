Ronda Rousey On How There’s “Curveballs All The Time” With WWE Creative Plans

During a live stream on Facebook, Ronda Rousey commented on creative plans in WWE:

“A lot of things change all the time. People have an idea of what they want overall months in advance, but as things go along, and a lot of the time the audience has a lot to do with it and the reception, things do change. Sometimes things change in the ring where people think it’s going to be one thing and then the ref is like ‘nope, this is what’s happening.’ And it’s not as set in stone as you would think. We get curveballs all the time.”

Rousey also said the following about her Wrestlemania 38 weekend schedule:

“Yes, I am working at all of those. Wrestlemania and Smackdown, which is going to be such a crazy 24 hours leading up to Wrestlemania because it’s going to be Smackdown, and then we’re going to Hall of Fame and then Mania’s the next day. It’s going to be a long day, a late night that leads to another long night, a late night. It reminds me of when I did SNL and I was like literally no sleep for 24 hours leading up the show.”