Ronda Rousey On WWE: “I Don’t Need Anything From Them And I Don’t Intend On Going Back”

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey recently spoke with Never Before Told on a number of topics including how it is an absolute sh*t show in the WWE right now and how she doesn’t need anything from then and she doesn’t intend on going back.

Rousey said, “How much of an absolute sh*t show it is at the WWE because they can’t hold the story over my head and hold me hostage with my own career. I don’t need anything from them and I don’t intend on going back, so I can say everything that I think and feel while everybody else is still held captive by their organization.”

You can check out Rousey’s comments in the video below.