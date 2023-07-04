Ronda Rousey Reveals Her WWE Money In The Bank Match Time Was Cut 3 Times

Ronda Rousey shared a video package featuring some of the best moments from the Women’s Tag Team Title match at WWE Money In The Bank. Rousey also stated that her match time was cut several times. She wrote, “When your time gets cut three times but you still put on a banger #ChickenSalad 🍗🥗 #TagTeamChampionships”

Rousey appeared on RAW, in a segment with Shayna Baszler to set up a SummerSlam match in Detroit. Baszler confronted Rousey and this sparked a brawl in which Rousey was put in an ankle lock and then hit with a knee to the head.

Over the weekend, Dave Meltzer reported that the Baszler turn on Rousey happened so quickly because their storyline was cut short due to Rousey’s injury. Rousey and Baszler were supposed to work together for a longer period of time, but they didn’t have enough time for the storyline to develop. Meltzer also stated that Rousey has a “hard out” on her WWE contract and that the plan is for her to finish her feud with Baszler before leaving the company.

You can check out Rousey’s post below: