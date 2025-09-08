Ronda Rousey Reveals Hulk Hogan’s Key Advice Early In Her Career

Former WWE star and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey appeared on The Lapsed Fan podcast to discuss various topics, including the advice she received from the late great Hulk Hogan early in her career.

Rousey said, “One word of advice that he gave me was ‘Keep your boots on the ground, kid.’ He was basically telling me don’t go out there and do a bunch of crazy s*** because you need to preserve your body.”

She continued, “I think he was more of [the type to ask] ‘How do I tell a story by doing as little, physically, as possible?’ I respect that very much but I’m also not that person. I want to do the cool, athletic s*** because I’m an athlete.”

On a match that Brian Kendrick gave her featuring Hulk Hogan vs. The Undertaker to study:

“He basically did nothing, but to be able to get Undertaker to take a knee, you know what I mean? To be knocked down for the first time ever, he didn’t have to do a crazy spot for that.”

On posting a tweet referencing Hulk Hogan’s comments about working yourself into a shoot:

“He was like, ‘Everybody doing this, they’re all a bunch of f***ing nerds.’ It used to be that these were a bunch of guys, working the crowd, conning them, and now, the people that were conned have taken over and they’re conning themselves and so [it was] a nod to that—that the inmates have taken over the asylum. This is supposed to be fun and games. We’re supposed to be working the crowd and they end up working themselves.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.