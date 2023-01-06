Ronda Rousey Says She’s Done With Charlotte Flair, Ready To Conquer Women’s Tag-Team Division

When it comes to the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Ronda Rousey seems to feel she’s “been there and done that.”

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, which will feature the return of Charlotte Flair one week after she made her surprise return and defeated Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women’s title, “Rowdy” Ronda is teasing her new direction on the blue brand.

The Women’s MMA pioneer and WWE Superstar hinted at a run at the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, presumably alongside Shayna Baszler.

“I don’t know, guys, I’m kind of tired of Charlotte,” Rousey stated when talking about the topic on her latest YouTube gaming stream. “I’m tired of that title. I already did it, you know?”

Rousey added, “I’m thinking of taking over the tag division.”

Rousey added, "I'm thinking of taking over the tag division."