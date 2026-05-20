Ronda Rousey’s 17-Second Fight Draws Massive Netflix Audience

MVP MMA recently held its inaugural event on Netflix, headlined by a highly anticipated bout between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano.

According to Netflix, the show averaged approximately 12.4 million viewers across its three main events, with viewership peaking at 17 million. This peak occurred during the main event, which lasted just 17 seconds and featured Rousey quickly submitting Carano.

The report also highlighted that the #RouseyCarano hashtag was the top-trending topic on Twitter (X) in the U.S. throughout the show, and it trended at #1 in Brazil and #3 in the UK. Additionally, the main card averaged 9.3 million concurrent viewers in the U.S.

Following her victory, Rousey stated she was done fighting, while Carano appeared open to another bout in the future.