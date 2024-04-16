Rossy Ogawa Teases Marigold Possibly Having A Working Relationship With WWE

Former STARDOM executive Rossy Ogawa recently spoke with Tokyo Sports on a number of topics including his new promotion Marigold possibly having a working relationship with WWE.

Ogawa said, “[WWE] has been very good to me.” “I think they’re buying into what I’ve been doing to raise IYO [SKY], Kairi [Sane], and Giulia. Relationship with WWE? I think there will be some kind of announcement from the other side in the future.”

“I’d like to invite players from the other side (WWE)…I’d like to be able to do something like that.’” “Maybe it will become a (WWE) ranch…”

This comes after Ogawa launched his new promotion called “Dream Star Fighting Marigold,” also known as “Marigold.”